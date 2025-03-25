Wordle today 1375: Answer and hints for March 25, 2025

Hello there! It must be Wordle time if you're here. To assist you in figuring out today's solution, we're providing our daily clues and advice as usual. Could you guess today's NYT Wordle ?(Unsplash )

You can go to the bottom of this article to see the Wordle solution for today if you only want to know what the word is. However, if you want to figure things out on your own, read on for some hints, advice, and methods to help you.

To help you stay motivated and keep your word-guessing streak going, we've included the Wordle clues and solution for puzzle #1375 for March 25, 2025.

How to play Wordle?

The New York Times developed the word puzzle game Wordle. A five-letter word can be accurately guessed six times. When you type a word, the letters are highlighted in green, grey, and yellow. The letter that occurs in today's Wordle solution but is not in its correct location is indicated in yellow.

In the meantime, you have made the correct guess when the letter turns green. Finally, a grey letter indicates that it is not included in the response for today.

While winning in Wordle might seem simple, precisely spelling that annoying five-letter phrase can be challenging. The word that resonates with you is the ideal Wordle starting word. However, if you would rather take a calculated approach, we have some suggestions to assist you choose a word that could speed up your search. Choosing a term with at least two distinct vowels and a few common consonants, such as S, T, R, or N, is one piece of advice.

Here are some pointers for today's Wordle challenge:

The word has no recurring letters, it starts with the letter ‘S’, it is usually a place to store books!

You can minimise the page and attempt to solve the puzzle if you'd like. Otherwise, check at the solution!

Wordle today: Answer for March 25, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1375 answer for March 25, 2025, is ‘SHELF’.

If you were unable to solve today's problem, please don't give up. You will undoubtedly recover, and tomorrow is always an option.

From where did Wordle originate?

Wordle, which was first developed by engineer Josh Wardle as a present for his partner, quickly gained popularity and is now played daily by thousands of people worldwide. Other fan-made Wordle equivalents also emerged, such as the music-identification game Heardle, the battle-royale Squabble, and variations like Dordle and Quordle that require you to guess several words at once.

In the end, Wordle gained so much popularity that the New York Times bought it, and TikTok developers even streamed their own performances live.