‘World War III not far away but…’: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that World War III was not far away. However, his leadership would prevent war from breaking out, Trump said at the FII Priority Summit in Miami. Trump said that if the former Biden administration had continued for another term, the world would have been at war(AP)

"There's no profit for anyone in having World War III, and you're not so far away from it. I'll tell you right now. You're not so far away. If we would've had this [Biden] administration for another year, you would've been in a war three, and now it's not going to happen," news agency ANI quoted Donald Trump as saying at the event.

Trump added that although the US will not participate in the wars going on across the world, he would work towards stopping them.

"We're going to stop people from these stupid, never-ending wars. We're not going to partake in them ourselves, but we'll be stronger and more powerful than anybody by far. And if it ever came to war, there is nobody that will be able to come close to us, but we don't think that's going to ever happen," he said.

Trump also quoted his staunch ally Elon Musk in a post on X, where Musk had said.

“The President's instincts on Ukraine are absolutely right. It is really sad that so many parents have lost their sons, and so many sons their fathers in this pointless war,” she said.

Trump's comments on the Russia-Ukraine war

High-level talks have begun between the US and Russia to resolve the Ukraine conflict, while Ukraine's relationship with the US has deteriorated over the past week.

Trump on Wednesday called Ukraine's President Zelenskyy a “dictator” and in a post on TruthSocial said, "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the US and "TRUMP," will never be able to settle."

Earlier in the week, Trump said that Russia was willing to stop the war and stated that he planned to meet Putin soon.

“They [Russia] want to stop the barbarianism that's going on over there. Soldiers are being killed by thousands on a weekly basis,” he said.