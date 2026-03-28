Xbox down: Gamers complain about party chat joining problems; how to fix issue

Over a thousand gamers complained about not being able to join Xbox 's party chats on Friday, prompting questions about whether there were issues with servers. At the time of writing Downdetector noted over 1,400 people facing issues.

As per Downdetector most of the issues seemed to come from server connections, with 78 percent complaints related to the matter. One person wrote on the comment section "Anyone else's chat not working i cant message people or add people and this is all it says—"We can't get all of your messages right now."

Another added “Messages not working now parties aren’t working either.” On X too people expressed their frustrations.

“PSN was down last week Today Xbox Live not working…,” one wrote. Another added “Xbox servers down smh.”

Yet another tagged Xbox and Xbox Support and wrote “xbox party chat down.” One person also contemplated making a switch to rival Sony and their PlayStation. “Bro ima switch to PlayStation,” they wrote. Another complained about ‘constant issues’ saying “So sick of Xbox server issue kicking people from parties and constant server issues.”

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Many flocked to old posts on the Xbox page and began commenting in an attempt to draw attention to the issues they were facing. “You know what would be great if you could sort out your network it’s down again and on a Friday night here,” one person wrote on X. Another helplessly asked “Anyone on Xbox know of the servers are down? I can’t do anything.”

Yet another replied to an Xbox comment about upcoming game releases, saying “your servers are down twin get off X.”

However, there has been no statement from either about the cause of the outage or a timeline for the fix. The status page indicates all services are up and running.

Xbox: How to fix ‘can’t get all your messages' issue If one sees the ‘can’t get all your messages' notification, there are some workarounds to try and fix the issue from the user's end. One can try a hard reset of the console from Microsoft. This is done by holding down the power button for about ten seconds.

One can also check for system updates, try clearing their messages requests, and ensure that their privacy settings allow communication. If none of these work, then one must check the service status page for news of a possible server outage.

Given the widespread nature of troubles accessing the chats in Xbox, the issue seems to be on the company's side and not on that of the individual gamer. Thus, fixes on the user end are unlikely to work in this situation.