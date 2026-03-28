Xbox down: Gamers complain about party chat joining problems; how to fix issue
Over a thousand gamers complained about not being able to join Xbox's party chats on Friday, prompting questions about whether there were issues with servers.
Over a thousand gamers complained about not being able to join Xbox's party chats on Friday, prompting questions about whether there were issues with servers. At the time of writing Downdetector noted over 1,400 people facing issues.
As per Downdetector most of the issues seemed to come from server connections, with 78 percent complaints related to the matter. One person wrote on the comment section "Anyone else's chat not working i cant message people or add people and this is all it says—"We can't get all of your messages right now."
Another added “Messages not working now parties aren’t working either.” On X too people expressed their frustrations.
“PSN was down last week Today Xbox Live not working…,” one wrote. Another added “Xbox servers down smh.”
Yet another tagged Xbox and Xbox Support and wrote “xbox party chat down.” One person also contemplated making a switch to rival Sony and their PlayStation. “Bro ima switch to PlayStation,” they wrote. Another complained about ‘constant issues’ saying “So sick of Xbox server issue kicking people from parties and constant server issues.”
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Many flocked to old posts on the Xbox page and began commenting in an attempt to draw attention to the issues they were facing. “You know what would be great if you could sort out your network it’s down again and on a Friday night here,” one person wrote on X. Another helplessly asked “Anyone on Xbox know of the servers are down? I can’t do anything.”
Yet another replied to an Xbox comment about upcoming game releases, saying “your servers are down twin get off X.”
However, there has been no statement from either about the cause of the outage or a timeline for the fix. The status page indicates all services are up and running.
Xbox: How to fix ‘can’t get all your messages' issue
If one sees the ‘can’t get all your messages' notification, there are some workarounds to try and fix the issue from the user's end. One can try a hard reset of the console from Microsoft. This is done by holding down the power button for about ten seconds.
One can also check for system updates, try clearing their messages requests, and ensure that their privacy settings allow communication. If none of these work, then one must check the service status page for news of a possible server outage.
Given the widespread nature of troubles accessing the chats in Xbox, the issue seems to be on the company's side and not on that of the individual gamer. Thus, fixes on the user end are unlikely to work in this situation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More