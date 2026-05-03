Xbox Live and Xbox party chat down? Users report 0x80004005 error; how to fix issue

Xbox Live and Xbox party chat appeared to be down for users on Saturday with many complaining about facing the 0x80004005 error. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 1900 people lodging complaints about Xbox facing issues.

An Xbox controller is seen in this representational image.(Unsplash)

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As per the site, most faced troubles with server connections. Many voiced their frustrations in the comment section.

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“The Xbox app doesn't show messages or allow messages to send it's like my entire conversations are gone and I can't reach anyone right now and I have a friend who is in a bad situation and their only means of communication with the outside world is through that app and I need to be able to check on them and make sure they're ok and I have no other way to contact them and our conversation is the only evidence of what he's been going through and I need it to be able to do anything if I need to act on something and so they can reach out if they decide to leave the negative situation they're in with their spouse who is abusive and very controlling and could potentially destroy his life at any time and he doesn't have anyone else to help them. Please fix this issue as soon as humanly possible please. This app isn't just for games it actually has real lives hanging in the balance,” one person wrote in a detailed complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added “Parties and messages are down. Seems Xbox is unaware of the issue at the moment…”. Indeed, no message has been forthcoming from Xbox Support about the outage yet. A cause for the outage is not known either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “Parties and messages are down. Seems Xbox is unaware of the issue at the moment…”. Indeed, no message has been forthcoming from Xbox Support about the outage yet. A cause for the outage is not known either. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On X too people expressed worries. “Is it just me or is @Xbox live down?,” one person asked. Another added “are the parties down for yall too?”. Another person on X commented on the larger ongoing issues and said “Exactly, it seems to be down. Communications aren't working, you can't use groups or see messages, but you can still play. Anyway, nothing new. Lately, both PS5 and Xbox have been experiencing frequent server outages, or maybe it's just maintenance”. How to fix Xbox 0x80004005 error? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X too people expressed worries. “Is it just me or is @Xbox live down?,” one person asked. Another added “are the parties down for yall too?”. Another person on X commented on the larger ongoing issues and said “Exactly, it seems to be down. Communications aren't working, you can't use groups or see messages, but you can still play. Anyway, nothing new. Lately, both PS5 and Xbox have been experiencing frequent server outages, or maybe it's just maintenance”. How to fix Xbox 0x80004005 error? {{/usCountry}}

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The Xbox 0x80004005 error often indicates a sign-in failure or "unsynchronized" state. This can be fixed by signing out/in of the app, restarting the console/PC, or repairing Gaming Services.

For PC users, one has to update Windows and the Xbox app, verify date/time settings, or use PowerShell to remove/reinstall gaming services. However, given the number of people facing troubles, the issue is likely on Xbox's end and user-level fixes are unlikely to solve the problem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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