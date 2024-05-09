Youtubers catch Hollywood's Herschel Weingrod dating a minor, leave him hiding for cover as netizens shout 'peodophile'

Two YouTubers, Vitaly and Bradley Martin, have stirred up controversy in Hollywood after they allegedly captured footage of Herschel Weingrod, the esteemed screenwriter of 'Space Jam', engaging in what appears to be inappropriate behavior with a minor. Youtubers ‘expose’ Hollywood writer Herschel Weingrod dating a 15-yr old

The footage, shared by YouTubers Vitaly and Bradley Martin, has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns.

Watch YouTubers, Vitaly and Bradley Martin ‘expose’ Herschel Weingrod

In the video, a young girl, who claims to be 15 years old, is seen interacting briefly with Weingrod before abruptly leaving the scene. Weingrod, using the alias 'Boris', insists that he was unaware of the girl's age and believed her to be 23. He characterizes their interaction as playful banter.

After the encounter, Weingrod attempts to leave, but Vitaly and Bradley relentlessly pursue him. They even go as far as using pink and blue gunpowder cannons in their chase. Seeking refuge in a nearby building, Weingrod manages to evade the YouTubers with the help of a security guard who bars their entry.

Who is Herschel Weingrod?

Born on October 30, 1947, Weingrod is a highly respected figure in Hollywood, renowned for his contributions to hit films such as 'Trading Places', 'Twins', 'Kindergarten Cop', and 'Space Jam', which he co-wrote with Timothy Harris.

Of Jewish heritage, Weingrod holds a degree in European history from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and is a graduate of the London Film School. His illustrious career in the film industry includes a diverse range of projects, with 'Space Jam' standing out as a beloved classic featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan.

He has been a scripter for famous films like Cheaper to Space Jam, Lift, Pure Luck Keep Her, Trading Places, Brewster's Millions and later in 1993 produced Falling Down.

Netizens fume after Herschel Weingrod's video with minor goes viral

Hollywood has been exposed again? Tainted by recent scandals against Diddy, Kevin Spacey, Jeffrey Epstein, Drake and Jeffrey Epstein to name a few Hollywood has new name added to alleged peodophile list.

Several netizens have shown anger and disgust over the incident and named Herschel a predator and a peodophile.