Actor Kevin Spacey cleared of all nine sexual offences in UK trial

Reuters |
Jul 26, 2023 07:52 PM IST

Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury.

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offences against four men.

Actor Kevin Spacey outside Southwark Crown Court, as his trial over charges related to allegations of sex offences drew to a close, in London, Britain, (REUTERS)
The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2004 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he was passed out in the Hollywood star's London apartment.

