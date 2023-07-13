Kevin Spacey confesses he made a ‘clumsy pass’ at an alleged victim

In the latest development in Kevin Spacey's sex assault trial, the actor confessed that he may have made a “clumsy pass” at an alleged victim. He also said he had some “consensual one-night stands with many members of the theatre world.” Kevin was on trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on several charges of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013, when they were in their 20s and 30s. The actor, 63, has denied all the charges. Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Wednesday July 12, 2023 (Yui Mok/PA via AP)(AP)

All four of Kevin’s accusers gave evidence over the course of the trial. Prosecutor Shauna Ritchie said on Wednesday, July 12, that the defendant had told police he was “baffled” and “deeply hurt” by claims one of his alleged victims made, according to Daily Mail. The accuser alleged Kevin assaulted him in a car. Kevin said he did not recognise this accuser, and also another man who accused him of performing a sex act on him while he was asleep. Kevin said he would have “never” performed a sex act on a person without consent.

“I have had a number of consensual one-night stands with many members of the theatre world in my property,” Kevin said, adding that he may have made a “clumsy pass” at the final alleged victim. However, he denied ever attacking him deliberately.

‘My work will live longer than I will’

Days before the trial began, Kevin said he was ready to get back to work as employers were waiting to work with him. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” the actor told ZEITmagazin.

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything,” he said of the allegations. “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”

