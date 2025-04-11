Zelensky accuses Russia of recruiting over 150 Chinese fighters via TikTok, releases video evidence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has alleged that more than 100 Chinese citizens have joined Russian forces on the battlefield, with many reportedly recruited through TikTok. He stated that Ukraine has identified over 150 Chinese nationals near the frontlines and revealed that Ukrainian troops recently captured two in the Donetsk region. A handout video grab taken on April 10, 2025 from footage published on the official Facebook page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows alleged Chinese passports after Zelensky said on April 8, 2025, that two Chinese nationals had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region. (Photo by Facebook account of Volodymyr Zelensky / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK ACCOUNT OF VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - AFP CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY OR LOCATION, DATE, AND CONTENT OF THESE IMAGES. / (AFP)

Zelensky shares video of Chinese soldiers working for Putin

Zelensky released a video featuring footage from the interrogations of two captured Chinese fighters allegedly found on the frontlines in Ukraine. The clip also included images of what appear to be their Chinese passports, further supporting his claims. In the five minute short clip, one of the Chinese soldiers named Zhang Renbo revealed details about his fight against Ukraine.

He shared, “It was my first combat experience. I was given an AK-47. Before that, I have never had a weapon.” Zelensky has claimed that Russia is recruiting Chinese fighters and is running advertisements for the same on TikTok and other Chinese platforms to fight against Ukraine. The Ukrainian intelligence has also released a document which contains alleged names and passport details of 168 Chinese citizens who according to Kyiv were recruited by the Russian army to fight against them, as reported by The US Sun.

Zelensky says Beijing was ‘aware’ of these recruitments

Zelensky previously shared another video showing one of two alleged Chinese captives, dressed in military fatigues with his hands bound. In the footage, the prisoner mimicked combat sounds and spoke in Mandarin. Ukrainian forces reportedly discovered Chinese ID cards and contracts for Russian military service on the individuals. This comes after Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian dismissed Zelensky's earlier claim that numerous Chinese citizens had been recruited by Russia, calling it "absolutely groundless."

He said, “The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict [and] avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form." He added that the information about the captives is being verified by Beijing with Kyiv.

Zelensky revealed that he had received signals suggesting the U.S. viewed the involvement of Chinese nationals fighting for Russia as "unacceptable." He also stated that China's participation in the conflict was a "clear signal" that Putin sought to prolong the war. He said, “He is looking for a way to continue the war. This definitely requires a reaction. A reaction from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who wants peace." China has been one of the biggest allies of Russia and has been accused by the West of aiding Putin in the weapons department.