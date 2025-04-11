Zelle shuts down its app: Here's how you can regain access to the transactions?

Zelle, the peer-to-peer (P2P) payment platform operated by Arizona-based fintech Early Warning Services (EWS) has discontinued its standalone mobile app from April 1. The company began gradually terminating its app-based transactions in October last year. Zelle is shutting down its application(Unsplash)

Launched in 2017, the company initially offered two money transfer routes: a money transfer network integrated within banking apps and an app for consumers whose banks had not yet joined the network.

Why did it shut down?

The app’s shutdown decision was made after Zelle reported that only 2 per cent of its transactions were conducted through the mobile app. Most of the users already rely on their banking apps to make P2P transactions, therefore making the Zelle app superfluous.

What do users do now?

Users can now only access the Zelle platform by belonging to a bank or credit union that offers Zelle through the financial institution’s app. A notice on the Zelle website says, “If you are a standalone Zelle app user and previously received money from someone through Zelle, you may need to let them know that you won’t be able to receive payments until you enrol with a bank or credit union that offers Zelle.”

No changes need to be made by users who already access Zelle through their banking apps. Zelle writes in an FAQ section on its website: "To continue using Zelle, all standalone app users must enrol through one of the more than 2,200 banks and credit unions that offer Zelle through their mobile app."

What will happen to the app?

The app will however remain operational but it will be used to provide consumer education regarding scams and fraud and also information about the number of institutions that currently offer Zelle. Payment history from the app will remain accessible until August 11, 2025, which will allow users to access their records before the app is wholly decommissioned.