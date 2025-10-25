Zohran Mamdani gets key endorsement from Trump rival ahead of New York City mayoral polls

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries officially endorsed Zohran Mamdani, who is the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, on Friday, October 24. This endorsement came months after questions arose on whether Jeffries would support Mamdani. In June 2025, Mamdani surprised everyone after winning the democratic primary outright. Hakeem Jeffries backs Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayoral race, praises his commitment to all New Yorkers(AP)

According to NBC News, Jeffries said that while he and Mamdani have had “areas of principled disagreement,” he believes Mamdani is committed to making the city more affordable and inclusive. “Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers,” Jeffries said. “In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket.”

NYC mayoral poll: A race full of surprises

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, shocked the political establishment when he defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the June primary. Cuomo has since launched an independent campaign for mayor and will face Mamdani and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the upcoming general election.

For months, Jeffries avoided confirming an endorsement, saying he was still in talks with Mamdani. Earlier this week, he told ABC News that he and Mamdani had “good” and “forward-looking conversations” about ways to make New York City more affordable.

Zohran Mamdani’s campaign

Mamdani’s campaign has faced criticism from some members of New York’s Jewish community for his support of Palestinians and his decision not to condemn the phrase “Globalize the intifada,” which some consider antisemitic. Jeffries had earlier said Mamdani would need to show he is ready to fight the rise of antisemitism in the city.

Mamdani later clarified that while he believes mayors should not “police speech,” he would discourage the use of divisive slogans, as per the New York Times.

Support from other democrats

In September 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not given his endorsement yet.

Mamdani’s campaign focuses on a temporary rent freeze for rent-stabilized apartments, free city buses, and a 2% tax increase on the wealthiest New Yorkers.

With Jeffries’ endorsement, Mamdani gains the backing of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress, just as early voting begins across New York City.

