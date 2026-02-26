Zohran Mamdani likely to meet Trump at White House, testing growing ties

President Donald Trump plans to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Thursday at the White House, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Zohran Mamdani said recently President Trump gave him his number and that their conversations have focused on delivering for New Yorkers. (Bloomberg)

Mamdani made an unannounced trip to the nation’s capital, after his daily public schedule showed no events.

Mamdani’s visit to the White House marks his second meeting with Trump, after a gathering shortly after his election in November where the two leaders struck a markedly friendly tone. Trump, who had repeatedly called Mamdani a “communist” during the mayoral campaign, said he would feel “very comfortable” living in New York City and said they shared aspirations for improving the city.

The White House and mayor’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The 1 p.m. meeting is expected to focus in part on housing, the New York Times reported.

Mamdani and Trump have remained in touch since their Nov. meeting, even as critics from both sides of the political spectrum have questioned their relationship. During the election, Trump repeatedly assailed Mamdani — who ran on a progressive platform — urging voters to reject his candidacy and threatening to pull government funding from New York, the president’s hometown. But since Mamdani’s win, Trump has offered begrudging admiration for the new mayor.

Mamdani said recently Trump gave him his number and that their conversations have focused on delivering for New Yorkers.

Still, there have been fissures in the relationship. Mamdani earlier this month signed an executive order strengthening protections for immigrants against federal enforcement, to the chagrin of administration officials. Trump held up funding for key infrastructure projects in the city — including the Gateway Tunnel — before ultimately relenting. And earlier Thursday, an immigration arrest at Columbia University threatened to further strain relations between the city and federal government.