US: Only one explosion occurred at Kabul airport attack

The US department of defence on Friday said there was only one explosion at the Kabul airport attack that killed over 100 Afghans and 13 American troops.

“We do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel. It was one suicide bomber,” Major General Hank Taylor told reporters. “We’re not sure how that report was provided incorrectly, but we do know it’s not any surprise...we felt it was important to correct the record.”

There were reports on Thursday of two explosions in the attack and that there were two suicide bombers.

One of them at the Abbey Gate to the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the other was said to have happened near the Baron Hotel, which is close by.

Taylor also said exact details of the attack are still being collected.

What is known for certain thus far is that there was one suicide bomber with an IED (improvised explosive device) and that there was “enemy gunfire”, but the general said there was still no clarity about the number of shooters.

US military has warned of more attacks in the future. “We’ve been talking about this several days. We saw it actually manifests itself here last few hours, with an actual attack,” said General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, commander of the United States Central Command said on Thursday.

He had added, “We believe that is their desire to continue those attacks. And we expect those attacks to continue.”

Continued cooperation with the Taliban remained one of the key elements of the US strategy to prevent them.

The general said the US is “reaching out to the Taliban”.

The US has been coordinating with the Taliban for some days now as the evacuation of its personnel and allies and partners continues towards the August 31 deadline. The general said the US is making “sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us. And we will continue to coordinate with them as they go forward”.

The United States has evacuated approximately 12,500 people from Kabul since Thursday, the White House said in an update.

About 8,500 were carried on 35 US military flights (29 C-17s and 6 C-130s) and the remainder were on board 54 coalition flights.

Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people, the White House further said. The number evacuated since the end of July was about 110,600 people.