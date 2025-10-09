US opens probe into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles over FSD traffic violations

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system, following a series of crashes, over potential traffic safety violations. Tesla's FSD, which is more advanced than its Autopilot system, has been under investigation by NHTSA for a year.(Representational Image/ Reuters)

The auto safety agency said FSD - an assistance system that requires drivers to pay attention and intervene if needed - has "induced vehicle behaviour that violated traffic safety laws".

The agency reported incidents of Tesla vehicles driving through red traffic lights and making lane changes against the proper direction of travel while using the system.

RECALL COULD FOLLOW IF NHTSA FINDS SAFETY RISKS

NHTSA said it has six reports in which a Tesla vehicle, operating with FSD engaged, "approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection."

NHTSA said four crashes resulted in one or more injuries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation, a preliminary evaluation, is the first step before the agency can seek a recall of the vehicles if it believes they pose an unreasonable risk to safety.

NHTSA said it has identified 18 complaints and one media report alleging that Tesla vehicles, operating at an intersection with FSD engaged, "failed to remain stopped for the duration of a red traffic signal, failed to stop fully, or failed to accurately detect and display the correct traffic signal state in the vehicle interface."

Some complainants said FSD "did not provide warnings of the system's intended behaviour as the vehicle was approaching a red traffic signal."

Tesla's FSD, which is more advanced than its Autopilot system, has been under investigation by NHTSA for a year.

In October 2024, the agency began an inquiry into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD after four reported collisions in conditions of reduced roadway visibility, such as sun glare, fog or airborne dust, including a 2023 fatal crash.