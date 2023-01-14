Home / World News / US, Pakistan share long-standing defence partnership: Pentagon chief

Published on Jan 14, 2023

US-Pakistan ties: US-Pakistan ties: Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP Photo)
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.

According to a Pentagon readout of the call, Austin congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.

"Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir, Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff," Austin said.

"The United States and Pakistan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir," he said in a tweet.

