e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US passes Bill requiring firms to disclose connection with forced labour in China’s Xinjiang

US passes Bill requiring firms to disclose connection with forced labour in China’s Xinjiang

Lawmakers from the Lower House of the United States Congress have passed legislation that would require US-listed companies to disclose if their supply chains are connected to forced labour in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Washington
Uyghurs women take part in a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Uyghurs women take part in a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.(AP photo)
         

Lawmakers from the Lower House of the United States Congress have passed legislation that would require US-listed companies to disclose if their supply chains are connected to forced labour in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

The “Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act” was passed on Wednesday (local time) in a 253-163 vote by the US House of Representatives, South China Morning Post reported.

The Bill would require US companies to disclose whether any of their supply chain -- can be traced to internment camps or factories suspected of using forced labour of Uyghur or other ethnic minorities in China. The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

Republican Representative Bill Huizenga said that their party was in “robust agreement” with Democrats about the need to combat forced labour.

During the debate on the House floor, Huizenga accused Democrats of pushing through an “empty window dressing bill that hurts US investors and companies but unfortunately simply pays lip service to the Uygurs”.

Meanwhile, Democrats said that only US-listed companies should be subjected to heightened scrutiny over forced labour in Xinjiang.

Last month, the House of Representatives had passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to ban imports of products into the US that were made with forced labour in Xinjiang and sanction individuals involved in labour trafficking.

The Trump administration announced earlier in September that it will immediately block imports made in Xinjiang to end alleged forced labour practices.

Human rights groups have accused the Chinese authorities of detaining more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz, in a network of detention centres as part of an assimilation campaign.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps were built for vocational and Chinese language training.

tags
top news
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, dies; two arrested
Dalit woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur, dies; two arrested
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Ford in dark, literally: 700,000 cars recalled for fault with back cam
Ford in dark, literally: 700,000 cars recalled for fault with back cam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In