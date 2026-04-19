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US planning to board Iran-linked vessels, seize ships in international waters in coming days: Report

Citing unnamed US officials, the WSJ said that the preparation to board Iran-linked ships aims to put economic pressure and to force open the Strait of Hormuz.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:55 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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The US is reportedly planning to board and seize vessels linked to Iran in international waters in the coming days. The move, if implemented, would let the US navy expand its blockade beyond the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal said in a report on Saturday.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman.(REUTERS)

Citing unnamed US officials, the publication said that the move aims to put economic pressure on Iran and to force open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil transit, central to the ongoing negotiations.

The WSJ report further said that expanding the campaign against Iran would let the US “take control of Iran-linked vessels around the world”, including those outside the Persian Gulf.

What US official said on plans against Iran

Earlier, General Dan Cane, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said during a media interaction that the US had so far not had to board any ships. The US will enforce the blockade “inside Iran’s territorial seas and in international waters,” Caine said, as quoted in a Bloomberg report on Friday.

Amid uncertainty over the future of the conflict, the US is reportedly trying to put economic pressure on Iran and the US naval blockade of the Iranian ports is one part of it. The WSJ report cited a campaign called ‘Economic Fury’, under which the US wants to pressurise Iran into agreeing to a deal.

Trump is optimistic that the naval blockade, combined with measures imposed under Economic Fury, will help facilitate a peace deal, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly was quoted as saying by the publication.

 
us navy strait of hormuz iran
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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