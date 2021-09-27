US President Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: White House
The 78-year-old leader will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.
US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, the White House said.
The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities' guidelines, the White House said.
Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against Covid. The event was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).
