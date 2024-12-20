US President-elect Donald Trump backs Republican-led funding, debt-limit deal
Dec 20, 2024 03:27 AM IST
President-elect Donald Trump backed the latest House Republican package to avoid a US government shutdown, in a post on Truth Social.
“All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote ‘YES’ for this Bill, TONIGHT!” Trump said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
