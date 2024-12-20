Menu Explore
US President-elect Donald Trump backs Republican-led funding, debt-limit deal

Bloomberg |
Dec 20, 2024 03:27 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump backed the latest House Republican package to avoid a US government shutdown, in a post on Truth Social.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

“All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote ‘YES’ for this Bill, TONIGHT!” Trump said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
