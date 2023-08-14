US President Joe Biden's ‘no comment’ on Maui tragedy during holiday angers netizens

US President Joe Biden has drawn the ire of people for his 'nocomment' response on Sunday on being asked about the rising death count due to the wildfires which wreaked havoc in the Maui county of Hawaii recently. The wildfire disaster has already claimed 96 lives and has been reported to be the deadliest wildfire in the nation in more than a century.

US President Joe Biden(AFP)

Biden was in Delaware where he spent the weekend at his home in Rehoboth beach.

“After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii,” posted Bloomberg reporter Justin Sink on X(formerly Twitter).

“‘No comment,’ he said before heading home,” added the White House correspondent.

The death toll in the horrible wildfire incident is expected to rise as more bodies are being found during the rescue and recovery. Out of the 96 deaths recorded, only two of the bodies have been identified. Reportedly, the conditions of the remains of the dead bodies is so horrible that they break in the hands of emergency worker crews and get scattered across the ground.

Biden's response on Sunday was heavily criticised by people.

“One of the most beautiful places on earth has been reduced to cinders. In Delaware: @JoeBiden can’t be bothered to care. Putting America First means getting this joker out of the White House,” Republican politician Kari Lake wrote on X.

"Did they ask him what flavor ice cream he would be enjoying later that evening?," wrote another user.

"While Maui burns, Biden vacations. Hawaii gets the East Palestine treatment," tweeted a third person.

"Of the people, by the people, and for the people......unless you're not his people," wrote a fourth user.

Earlier, President Biden had declared the wildfires in Hawaii as a "major disaster". It meant the federal government would provide funding to assist with rescue and recovery.

Notably, Lahaina town of Maui county was completely destroyed in the tragic incident. The wildfires which led to the damage, were aided by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora.

In these times of turmoil, billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez have announced $100 million ‘Maui Fund’ to help in the rehabilitation and rebuilding of Maui county in Hawaii.

