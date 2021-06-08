Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Report
US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab: Report

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 05:08 AM IST
A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.

The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report added.

