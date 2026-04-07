White House rules out nuclear weapons in Iran amid uncertainty over peace talks

Shortly after, the White House issued a clarification over Vance's remark, denying the use of nuclear weapons.

The speculations grew stronger after US Vice President J D Vance warned that the US has “tools in our toolkit that we so far haven’t decided to use” against Iran.

While the US President warned Iran that its “whole civilization will die tonight” if it fails to reach a satisfactory agreement by Tuesday 8 pm, there have been clear apprehensions over a possible nuclear attack.

As US President Donald trump's deadline over peace talks looms with uncertainty over peace talks, all eyes are on Washington's next move in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Talking of Trump's deadline, Vance said if Iranians engaged in acts of “economic terrorism”, they've got to what that “we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use”.

"The President of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct,” Vance added.

After Vance remarks, the White House in a post on X, said, "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

In a later statement, the White House said “only the president knows” what he'll do on Iran.

Uncertainty over peace talks Even as few hours remain before Trump's deadline, there is an uncertainty over whether the two sides will arrive at peace talks.

According to the Wall Street Journal, negotiators are pessimistic Iran will bend to meet Trump’s demand to reopen the Strait of Hormuz before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the negotiations are underway in Pakistan as the country makes last-ditch efforts to arrive at a peace proposal before the end of deadline. However, the peace talks faces threat if Saudi Arabia were to retaliate as a defence pack between Riyadh and Islamabad would draw Pakistan directly into conflict against Iran, Reuters said, citing sources.

However, Iran's state-run Tehran Times has said that diplomatic and indirect channels of talks with the US are not closed.