Home / World News / US sanctions cost Iran’s economy $150 billion, Rouhani says

US sanctions cost Iran’s economy $150 billion, Rouhani says

world Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:36 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani waits to address the 68th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 24, 2013.
Iran lost $150 billion of revenue since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on its economy, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Iran’s economy has shrunk over the past two years, inflation and unemployment are rising. Crude exports that the nation depends on for most of its foreign exchange are less than 10% of their level before the US withdrew from the multilateral agreement in May 2018.

“If people want to curse anyone for problems and shortcomings in the country, it’s the White House,” Rouhani said.

Relations between the US and Iran have been at their worst since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and over the past two years defined by a security crisis triggered by Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear accord and culminating in the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January.

