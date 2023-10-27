US sanctions 8 individuals, 4 entities for ties with Hamas amid Israel-Gaza war

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the United States was imposing sanctions on eight individuals for their ties with Palestine's Hamas, which launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. (AP Photo)

Posting on X, Blinken said that these people played “key roles” in enabling Hamas-affiliated companies to evade sanctions.

The US also imposed sanctions on four entities with connections to Hamas or other designated terrorist organisations.

He said, “We are imposing sanctions on eight individuals with ties to Hamas, including those who have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies, as well as sanctioning four entities for their ties to Hamas & other designated terrorist organizations.”

On October 7, Hamas infiltrated Israel using trucks and motorgliders and killed and abducted civilians and Israeli soldiers. In retaliation, Israel launched severe attacks on the Gaza Strip, which hosts Hamas and is home to 2.2 million Palestinians. Till Friday, the 21st day since the war began, over 9,000 people have died in Gaza and Israel.

Blinken has visited Israel twice since the war began. The US has condemned Hamas' attack on Israel and has also urged for humanitarian aid to be allowed in the Gaza Strip, which has been significantly affected due to Israeli strikes and as electricity, fuel and water were cut off from the strip.

The US Department of State on its website says, “The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel, including civilians and civilian communities. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel, and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. We will remain in close contact with our Israeli partners. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself.”

In a message to Palestine, the US said, “We see you, we grieve with you, and we mourn every loss of innocent life. Civilians are not to blame and should not suffer for Hamas's horrific terrorism.”

