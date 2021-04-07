Home / World News / US says 'won't comment' on Pakistan's move against importing sugar from India
world news

US says 'won't comment' on Pakistan's move against importing sugar from India

"I wouldn't want to comment on that specifically," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, adding that the US encourages India and Pakistan to have a direct dialogue between them on issues of concern.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 06:28 AM IST
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks at a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC.

The United States on Tuesday said that it encourages India and Pakistan to have a direct dialogue between them on issues of concern.

However, the State Department refrained from commenting on the recent decision of the Pakistani Cabinet not to import sugar and cotton from India.

Also Read | Imran Khan explains why Pakistan cabinet decided against sugar import

"I wouldn't want to comment on that specifically," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

"What I would say is that we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern," Price said in response to a question.

Also Read | Pakistan’s flip-flop on India reflects divisions within Imran Khan govt

In a volte-face, Pakistan's Cabinet on April 1 rejected the proposal of a high-powered committee to import cotton and sugar from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until New Delhi reverses its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amazon boss Bezos backs Biden's proposal to hike US corporate tax rate

White House aims to create legal ways for Central Americans to migrate: US envoy

Brazil's Covid-19 deaths on track to pass worst of US wave

'Passed 150 million': Joe Biden on Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP