US ‘security risk creator’ in our territorial waters, China says with proof

The Chinese military said that American naval destroyer USS Hopper entered China's territorial waters without the approval of the Chinese government. In a post on the official WeChat account of the Chinese People Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command, the Chinese military said that it deployed its naval and air forces to "track, monitor and warn away" the vessel.

The United States and Philippines conducted joint air and maritime patrols in the South China Sea.(AP)

The incident “proves that the United States is an out-and-out 'security risk creator' in the South China Sea”, China said as per news agency Reuters.

This comes days after China accused the Philippines of enlisting "foreign forces" to patrol the South China Sea as it called out joint patrols held by Philippine and US forces. Earlier this month, the United States and China held "candid" talks on maritime issues, including the contested South China Sea. The US side underscored its concerns about "dangerous and unlawful" Chinese actions in the region, the US state department said.

