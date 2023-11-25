close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iran says it facilitated release of 10 Thai hostages from Hamas

Iran says it facilitated release of 10 Thai hostages from Hamas

Reuters |
Nov 25, 2023 04:21 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Iran said, “This request was accepted by Hamas and 10 Thai hostages were released after the ceasefire."

Iran facilitated Friday's release of 10 Thai hostages from Gaza, providing a list of names to Palestinian group Hamas after a request to do so by Thailand's Foreign Ministry and parliamentary speaker, Iran's embassy in Thailand said on social media on Saturday.

Israel-Hamas War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)

"This request was accepted by Hamas and 10 Thai hostages were released after the ceasefire," it said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A Thai foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters that: "we have provided lists since the beginning to everyone," including Qatar, Egypt, Israel and Iran.

"Different actors would have different influence on Hamas," the spokesperson added.

A group of Thai Muslim politicians had travelled to Tehran and met senior Hamas officials in October.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara also held talks with senior officials in Cairo and Doha over the release of Thai hostages.

Thailand's government says that 20 of its nationals are still being held by Hamas.

About 30,000 Thai nationals work in Israel, forming one of its largest groups of migrant workers, many in agriculture.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out