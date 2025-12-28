US seeks Pakistan's cooperation on locomotive sales, mineral exploration: Report

The current US administration under President Donald Trump has approached Pakistan to explore partnerships in the sale of American locomotives and cooperation in mineral exploration, including assessment studies and agreements aimed at accelerating extraction, The Express Tribune reported, citing claims made by sources from Pakistan's Government. File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Photo for representation)(REUTERS)

According to The Express Tribune, sources claimed that discussions on the matter took place during Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's visit to Washington in October, on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings.

Pakistani authorities have since held internal consultations to evaluate US interest in the transport and minerals sectors.

The Express Tribune reported that the Pakistani Finance Minister held several meetings with senior US officials, including Raymond Emory Cox, Special Assistant to the US President for International Economic Relations, and Ricky Gill, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia, according to sources.

The sources claimed that during the meetings, Gill had requested Pakistan's support for the purchase of American locomotives under a tender that had already been issued.

Pakistan had previously procured 55 locomotives from the United States. However, Pakistan Railways is currently facing liquidity constraints and is relying mainly on repairs and refurbishment of its existing fleet, according to The Express Tribune.

The sources further claimed that Gill also sought favourable consideration of Starlink's licence application to provide high-speed internet services in Pakistan, particularly in rural and remote areas, The Express Tribune reported.

The report further claimed that US officials said protecting and advancing American commercial interests was a key priority of President Trump's administration and stressed the need for a level playing field for US companies.

They also appreciated Pakistan's decision to withdraw a proposed 5 per cent digital services tax to facilitate a trade understanding, the sources said, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Further sources noted that US officials highlighted cooperation in critical minerals as a major priority.

The US Congress has established a USD 135 billion fund for global investments in critical minerals, while the US Exim Bank has approved a USD 1.25 billion loan for the Reko Diq Mining Company in Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported.

In a separate meeting, Thomas Lersten, a senior official at the US State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs, reiterated Washington's interest in Pakistan's critical minerals sector, sources claimed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

He proposed collaboration on reserve assessments and offtake agreements to expedite extraction and noted that artificial intelligence would be a strategic US priority.

Aurangzeb also met with Robert Kaproth, Assistant Secretary of State for International Finance, who discussed regional financial developments and outlined the US focus on private-sector digital finance solutions and cross-border digital frameworks, according to sources reported by The Express Tribune.