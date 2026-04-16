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US Senate rejects Democrat bid to end Iran war, weekly votes planned

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democrat-led effort to end the Iran war.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 12:59 am IST
Bloomberg |
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The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democrat-led effort to end the Iran war as the chamber’s Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised to force weekly votes on the increasingly unpopular and costly conflict.

us senate(AP)

Republican Rand Paul voted with Democrats on the 47-52 procedural vote, while Democrat John Fetterman voted with the GOP, nearly matching a similar vote last month.

There was little chance the measure would become law — it would have had to pass the Republican-led House as well, and such measures can be vetoed by President Donald Trump. Still, the vote and Schumer’s promise of more to come represent a potential political liability for Republicans seeking reelection this year in competitive seats.

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The administration is expected to seek a supplemental war funding request, as well as a $350 billion package for defense spending, that could go into a future partisan budget package. Yet that too could face complications.

Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah, for one, has previously warned he will not vote for funding the war until Congress passes legislation authorizing the war.

 
chuck schumer us senate
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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