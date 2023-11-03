US State Department approves possible sale of Bell Helicopter support to Iraq: Report
Reuters |
Nov 03, 2023 01:16 AM IST
The Pentagon said Textron unit Bell Helicopter was the prime contractor for the weapon.
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of logistics support and related equipment for Bell Helicopters to Iraq for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Pentagon said Textron unit Bell Helicopter was the prime contractor for the weapon.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Iraq
- Us State Department