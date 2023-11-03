close_game
News / World News / US State Department approves possible sale of Bell Helicopter support to Iraq: Report

Reuters |
Nov 03, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The Pentagon said Textron unit Bell Helicopter was the prime contractor for the weapon.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of logistics support and related equipment for Bell Helicopters to Iraq for an estimated cost of $300 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey helicopter (Reuters/File)
