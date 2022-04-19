US state department likely to label Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
US State Department officials are looking at designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN.
"We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," Price said on Monday in response to a question about potentially designating Russia. "Whether it is this authority, whether it's any other authority available to us under the law, we will apply it if it's effective and appropriate."
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.
Notably, US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per White House.
"There are no plans for the President to go," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said regarding the Biden administration's plans to send a high-level US official to Kiev soon.
The US earlier had announced to provide Ukraine with an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid including heavy artillery as Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will hold a video call with US allies and partners on Tuesday to discuss providing support for Ukraine and restrictions on Russia, as per White House.
"The President convenes a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," the White House said in a press release.
Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said the next phase of US sanctions would target Russia's military-industrial complex, according to reports.
Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes today amid crisis, speculation over trust vote
As protesters continue to demonstrate anger amid dire economic challenges, Sri Lanka's parliament is expected to reconvene on Tuesday amid speculation over a no trust vote. On Monday, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa admitted that patience among the citizens was wearing thin, and that it was justified. On Monday, a new cabinet was sworn in ahead of key talks with the IMF. Critics have said the government dragged its feet in approaching the IMF.
Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far
Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched.
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack amid rising tensions in Jerusalem
Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site. Warning sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday night after the rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the first such incident since early January.
‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points
In what has been described as the “second phase of war” by Kyiv, Russia is said to have launched a fresh offensive in the east of the country. Moscow's assault in the rebel-held region of Donbas in the east has started, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war day 55: 1. US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies on Tuesday on the war.
Watchdog warns UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street
Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post published by Citizen Lab.
