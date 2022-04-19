Second phase of war has started, says Ukraine president's chief of staff
Ukraine's presidential chief of staff said on Monday that "the second phase of the war has started," referring to Russia's new assault in eastern Ukraine. His words echoed those of Ukraine's top security official, who said earlier that Russia had launched its new offensive on Monday morning.
"Believe in our army, it is very strong," chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, assuring Ukrainians that Ukraine's forces could hold off the offensive.
Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region killed four people on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said on his Telegram channel.
Russia has intensified attacks on several Ukrainian cities, but says it is concentrating its efforts on securing full control over eastern Ukraine's Donbass region -- made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine: White House
President Joe Biden is not planning to visit Kyiv, despite Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to demonstrate US support for the fight against Russia by traveling to the embattled capital, the White House said Monday. "There's no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that," Psaki told reporters. A string of European leaders have made the trip to Kyiv and met with Zelensky.
Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun. Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts on the Donbas region that pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
Several dozen hurt in days of unrest in Sweden
Several days of unrest in Sweden, sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Koran, have injured at least 40 people, police said on Monday, calling for more resources to deal with the violence. Protests have turned violent in several cities since Thursday, leaving 26 police officers and 14 civilians injured, police said at a press conference on Monday. About 20 police vehicles were burned or damaged.
US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bilawal likely to be next foreign minister of Pakistan
Amid the formation of the new cabinet of Pakistan Muslim League, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday confirmed that Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will be getting the foreign ministry. “I cannot ascertain whether Bilawal Bhutto will become part of Shahbaz Sharif's cabinet,” he said. PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday decided against joining the cabinet of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
