Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

US strikes on Iran has damaged Washington's 'credibility', says China

Reuters |
Jun 23, 2025 06:00 AM IST

China's UN Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the “impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire.”

China said the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has damaged Washington's credibility and Beijing was concerned that the situation "may go out of control", its state broadcaster reported, following a U.N. Security Council meeting on Sunday.

Demonstrators during a protest against war with Iran outside the White House in Washington, DC, US(Bloomberg)
Demonstrators during a protest against war with Iran outside the White House in Washington, DC, US(Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump said the U.S. had "obliterated" Tehran's key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

The U.N. Security Council met on Sunday to discuss U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites as Russia, China and Pakistan proposed the 15-member body adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.

China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong said parties should restrain the "impulse of force, avoid exacerbating conflicts and adding fuel to the fire," according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

Fu said parties, especially Israel, "should immediately cease fire to prevent the situation from escalating and avoid the spillover of war."

Iran was hurt "but the United States credibility was also damaged- both as a country and as a participant in any international negotiations," Fu said.

State media commentary late on Sunday said the U.S. move was extremely dangerous and provocative. The Global Times newspaper in an opinion piece, said external military interference would never bring peace, and only "deepen regional hatred and trauma."

Separately China's embassy in Iran said late on Sunday that most Chinese citizens in Iran had been evacuated safely, and those remaining were not in high-risk areas. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / US strikes on Iran has damaged Washington's 'credibility', says China
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On