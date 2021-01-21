IND USA
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci

"The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.(Reuters file photo)

In a dramatic about-turn, the new US administration on Thursday thanked the World Health Organization for leading the global pandemic response and vowed to remain a member.

"The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.

