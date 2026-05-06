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US to close consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar, cites 'safety of diplomatic personnel'

According to the state department, the US administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain “steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar”.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 09:08 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The United States' department of state announced on Tuesday that the country will close its consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar in a phased manner to ensure the safety of its diplomats.

The US state department said that despite the phased closure of US consulate in Peshawar, the engagement with officials in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region will continue (File Photo / REUTERS)

According to the US state department, following the closure, the US embassy in Islamabad will take up the responsibility of diplomatic engagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

"The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad," the department said in a statement.

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"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," it added.

According to the state department, the US administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain “steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar”.

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“We achieved the objectives of that operation," Rubio claimed.

Just hours later, US President Donald Trump announced that ‘Project Freedom’ restricting movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz will be paused for a short period of time to see if a deal can be reached with Iran.

“Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” he said on Truth Social on Tuesday.

However, he said that the US' naval blockade will remain in place and that the move was based in request of Pakistan and other countries.

 
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