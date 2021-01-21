US to re-enter Paris Agreement: All you need to know about climate accord
One of the first executive orders Joe Biden signed as US President was to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump’s order to exit the Paris Agreement on climate change. This was one of several decisions taken by Biden on his first day in office.
Here’s a look at some key points on Paris Agreement:
1. The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It comes under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). As of December 2020, all 197 UNFCCC members have signed the agreement and 189 still remain party to it.
Also Read | On Day 1, Biden sets the ball rolling on immigration, climate change, Covid-19
2. The agreement was negotiated and adopted by 196 parties in Paris on December 12, 2015 and came into effect on November 4, 2016. India, too, is a party to the agreement, having ratified it on April 22, 2016.
3. The Paris agreement aims to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, limit the increase in average global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius and, if possible, limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
4. Under the agreement, countries have to determine, plan and regularly report on what they are doing to mitigate global warming. However, it is not binding on any country to set specific targets to be achieved by specific dates.
5. On June 1, 2017, then-US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the accord and re-enter only on terms that are “fair to the United States.” Trump said his decision to withdraw from the accord under his “America first” policy.
6. The US’ exit from the accord came into effect on November 4, 2020, a day after presidential elections took place. The Trump administration had given a formal notice to exit the agreement exactly a year earlier.
7. Under Article 28 of the Paris Agreement, a party can give notice to leave the accord only three years after the agreement has come into effect in that country. The deal came into effect in the US on November 4, 2016, four days before that year’s presidential polls. The withdrawal from the treaty, meanwhile, comes into effect 12 months after the notice is given.
8. Besides the US, eight other countries are not a party to the agreement, including Iran. The US is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind China and ahead of India.
9. Now that President Biden has signed an executive order to re-join the treaty, the United States will once again become a member of the Paris Agreement in 30 days’ time.
10. The third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement will take place in Glasgow, Scotland from November 1-12, 2021. It will take place as a part of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
'Found only small chunks of remains': Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet's throttle becomes focus in probe
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
