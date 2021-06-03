Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US to soon unveil plans to distribute 80mn jabs
world news

US to soon unveil plans to distribute 80mn jabs

Speaking at a news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the administration of US President Joe Biden will focus on equitable distribution of the immunisations and not tie political strings to the process.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 05:11 AM IST
Biden on Monday said his administration will send at least 20 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.(Reuters)

The US will announce in the next two weeks how it will sell and distribute 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the administration of US President Joe Biden will focus on equitable distribution of the immunisations and not tie political strings to the process.

Biden on Monday said his administration will send at least 20 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

“Some time within the next two weeks, we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute and sell those vaccines,” Blinken said during his first trip as US secretary of state to Latin America.

Israel’s health ministry has said it has found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mostly in young men who received Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

75% of adult population got at least one shot: UK

British health officials said three-quarters of the UK’s adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Figures show 75.2% of people 18 and over have received a shot, and 49.5% received both doses.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that the infectious Covid-19 variant first detected in India “threatens” to rapidly spread in the Asia-Pacific region, including among refugees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Roger Federer posts he is ‘currently living a scene out of Inception’

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP