US to soon unveil plans to distribute 80mn jabs

The US will announce in the next two weeks how it will sell and distribute 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the administration of US President Joe Biden will focus on equitable distribution of the immunisations and not tie political strings to the process.

Biden on Monday said his administration will send at least 20 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

“Some time within the next two weeks, we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute and sell those vaccines,” Blinken said during his first trip as US secretary of state to Latin America.

Israel’s health ministry has said it has found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mostly in young men who received Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination.

75% of adult population got at least one shot: UK

British health officials said three-quarters of the UK’s adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Figures show 75.2% of people 18 and over have received a shot, and 49.5% received both doses.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that the infectious Covid-19 variant first detected in India “threatens” to rapidly spread in the Asia-Pacific region, including among refugees.

