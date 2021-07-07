Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US troops left Bagram airfield silently at night
world news

US troops left Bagram airfield silently at night

Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on America.
AP | , Bagram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 05:15 AM IST
In this file photo taken on January 15, 2002, American soldiers approach the United Nations planes on the tarmac of the Bargam airbase in Bagram. (AFP)

The US left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.

The US announced Friday it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.

“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram ... and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander said.

U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett did not address the specific complaints of many Afghan soldiers who inherited the abandoned airfield, instead referring to a statement last week.

The statement said the handover of the many bases had been in the process soon after President Joe Biden’s mid-April announcement that America was withdrawing the last of its forces.

Leggett said in the statement that they had coordinated their departures with Afghanistan’s leaders.

