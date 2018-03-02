US: Two killed in Michigan university shooting

At least two people were shot dead in what appeared to be a domestic dispute at a dormitory at Central Michigan University on Friday and police were hunting for the gunman, according to University officials.

“Police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the university said in a statement. “Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice.”

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old person of interest named James Eric Davis, Jr.

State police officials did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The university, located about 125 miles northwest of Detroit, had said on Twitter there were reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall.

The incident came about two weeks after 17 students and educators were killed at a Florida high school.

A university police official confirmed the department was monitoring the situation but declined to provide additional details.

The United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it was sending special agents to assist.

Central Michigan University is a four-year, public institution with more than 23,000 students enrolled, according to the college’s website.