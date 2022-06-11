Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US: Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank at candy plant
world news

US: Two people rescued after they fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank.
Representational image.(AP)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 04:59 PM IST
AP |

Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania.

The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said.

It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP