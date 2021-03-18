Home / World News / US used 'cheap tricks' to initiate contact: North Korea
world news

US used 'cheap tricks' to initiate contact: North Korea

It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.
Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:59 AM IST
In this file picture from March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) is seen taking part in a photo call wth the participants of the First Short Course for Chief Secretaries of City and County Party Committees in Pyongyang. (AFP)

A top North Korean diplomat confirmed that the United States had recently tried to initiate contact, but blasted the attempts as a "cheap trick" that would never be answered until Washington drops hostile policies.

The statement by Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs for North Korea, is the first detailed rebuttle of tentative approaches by the new US administration under President Joe Biden, who took office in January.

It came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of Biden's administration.

The attempts at contact were made by sending e-mails and telephone messages via various routes, including by a third country, she said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

Choe said North Korea had already made clear it would not talk while the United States maintains hostile policies such as military drills and sanctions, and that the attempts at contact were a "cheap trick" for gaining time and building up public opinion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Russia recalls envoy: Biden's 'pay the price' warning prompts diplomatic crisis

Hardline Hefazat-e-Islam supporters attack Hindu village in Bangladesh: Report

China hits out at US, Japan ahead of Sino-US talks in Alaska

UK faces 'significant' cuts in Covid-19 vaccine supply for four weeks

"What has been heard from the US since the emergence of the new regime is only lunatic theory of 'threat from North Korea' and groundless rhetoric about 'complete denuclearization,' she said.

Speaking in Seoul on Wednesday, Blinken accused North Korea of committing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people and said the United States and its allies were comitted to the denuclearisation of North Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
antony blinken lloyd austin north korean leader kim jong un joe biden
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP