Home / World News / US vaccinates more than 101 million people against Covid-19
world news

US vaccinates more than 101 million people against Covid-19

The country has administered 240,159,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 308,774,155 doses.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:24 PM IST
People sit in the observation area after receiving a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History vaccination site in New York, US. (Bloomberg)

The United States has fully vaccinated 101,407,318 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting for 30.5% of the population, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The country has administered 240,159,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 308,774,155 doses.

Those figures are up from the 237,360,493 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 305,478,495 doses delivered.

The agency said 144,894,586 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

The United States has fully vaccinated 101,407,318 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting for 30.5% of the population, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The country has administered 240,159,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 308,774,155 doses.

Those figures are up from the 237,360,493 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 305,478,495 doses delivered.

The agency said 144,894,586 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine us coronavirus case
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP