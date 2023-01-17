US may expand premium processing of these visa, green card categories: Details

US has announced plans to expand premium processing of some important categories of green card applicants and some of visas. This will also include the categories related to training of foreign students, news agency Reuters reported. The process of expansion will be done in phases and will begin with the premium processing of EB-1 and EB-2 applications of Green cards, the report said quoting US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The expansion will also include previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification, USCIS said adding that the aim of the expansion is to increase efficiency and reduce burdens on the overall legal immigration system.

"In March, we will expand premium processing to certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who have a pending Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization," USCIS said.

"In April, we will expand premium processing to F-1 students seeking OPT and F-1 students seeking STEM OPT extensions who are filing an initial Form I-765," it added.

The change follows recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), PTI reported. The commission had said that premium processing was only available to petitioners filing Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and to certain employment-based immigrant visa petitioners filing Form I-140, which should be changed.

"We recommend expanding premium processing services, giving applicants the option to pay between USD 2,500 to expedite their applications. It is recommended USCIS Expand premium processing to additional employment-based green card applications, all work permit petitions and temporary immigration status extension requests, allowing applicants to pay $2,500 to have their cases adjudicated within 45 days in a phased approach," recommended the presidential advisory commission.

