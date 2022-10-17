US visa explained: Documents needed, eligibility and process

A citizen of a foreign country who seeks to enter the United States requires a visa for entry. For the visa, a person requires documents for the application process. The visa is placed in the traveler’s passport and is basically a travel document issued by traveler’s country of citizenship.

Here's everything you need to know about the US visa application process:

What are the documents required for US visa application/ interview?

For US visa application/ interview a person requires: a valid passport, marriage certificate (if applicable), bank statement and financial record, divorce/death certificate of spouse (if applicable), letter from the prospective employer in case of work visa, police clearance certificate, birth certificate, DS 160 confirmation page printout, fee receipt copy of US Visa, income tax return of last three years. Other documents may also be asked for depending on the type of visa sought.

What is the eligibility criteria for US visa for Indians?

An Indian citizen needs to meet these eligibility conditions to get a US visa: possess Indian passport, no criminal cases against him/ her, should have enough financial resources, undergo medical test by approved physician, valid reason for travelling to the United States and should not have any communicable disease.

What are the steps to follow while applying for US visa?

Select the type of visa and check your eligibility. In the online mode, fill the application form and submit the required documents. In the offline mode, download the application form, fill and submit it to the US embassy office. Pay the application fees and schedule an interview.

