US vows ‘sweeping sanctions’ on Russia’s economy amid Ukraine war

The US plans to announce “sweeping sanctions against key sectors that generate revenue” for Russia, including the country’s banking, defense, and technology industry on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. In addition, officials said a new package of about $2 billion in US security assistance will be announced.

European Union members failed to sign off on a new package of sanctions, with diplomats set to reconvene Friday morning in an effort to get the measures over the line, according to people familiar with the matter.

Both China and Brazil advanced proposals they said could help end the war, though its doubtful either will gain traction.

With the one-year mark of Vladimir Putin’s invasion a day away, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance will closely monitor what Russia does with its nuclear weapons after the Kremlin suspended the country’s participation in the New START treaty.