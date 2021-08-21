Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US warns citizens to stay away from Kabul airport

Kabul
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021
So far, 13 countries have agreed to host at-risk Afghans at least temporarily, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.

The US advised Americans in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to Kabul airport in an embassy travel advisory on Saturday as thousands try to flee the country.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so,” the advisory said

Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the US would deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Time is running out ahead of Biden’s August 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining US troops, and the president on Friday night did not commit to extending it.

Evacuations continued, though some outgoing flights were far from full because of the airport chaos, Taliban checkpoints and bureaucratic challenges.

So far, 13 countries have agreed to host at-risk Afghans at least temporarily, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said. Another 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees.

afghanistan
