Two US warships ‘transit Hormuz Strait’, Iran was not told while talks being held in Islamabad

Two US US Navy guided-missile destroyers have reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the first such transit through the key global waterway since the start of the war with Iran. The warships' passage was not coordinated with authorities in Tehran, US media outlet Axios said.

Trump and Vance not on same page.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, there was a report that at least one US warship made a u-turn after Iran's warning to strike within 30 minutes if it did not. The two ships, however, passed through the strait with no issues reported, The Wall Street Journal reported citing three US officials.

The blockade of the Hormuz Strait has so far been the key leverage held by Tehran throughout the war started by US and Israel, forcing a two-week truce last Wednesday.

The warships crossed as US President Donald Trump said that “we are now starting the process of clearing out" the narrow sea passage in the Persian Gulf.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Peace talks were, meanwhile, being held in Islamabad with Pakistan's mediation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peace talks were, meanwhile, being held in Islamabad with Pakistan's mediation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Iran has not yet reacted. Tirade from White House, a u-turn, and then…. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has not yet reacted. Tirade from White House, a u-turn, and then…. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump has persisted with his tirade against Iran from his social media account, even as US Vice President JD Vance and his team are holding talks with the Iranians. Trump's latest tirade came around the same time the US made the move via the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump has persisted with his tirade against Iran from his social media account, even as US Vice President JD Vance and his team are holding talks with the Iranians. Trump's latest tirade came around the same time the US made the move via the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump, who was at the White House, first fired a claim of Iran “losing big” on his Truth Social account. In the post, he claimed that “the only thing they (Iran) have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines” in the Strait of Hormuz. He then said “all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, who was at the White House, first fired a claim of Iran “losing big” on his Truth Social account. In the post, he claimed that “the only thing they (Iran) have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines” in the Strait of Hormuz. He then said “all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz," he declared, "as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

It was not immediately clear if he was referring to the peace talks, or an entirely different operation.

Just then, a US warship moved from the Fujairah Port in the UAE towards the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran immediately informed Pakistani mediators that if the American destroyer continued its movement, “it will be targeted within 30 minutes”, state media reported. It subsequently made a u-turn.

Later emerged the reports of two US warships passing through.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The conflict is in a temporary ceasefire after mediation by Pakistan, which is now hosting the negotiations.

Iran ‘losing big’: Trump

The US President's post was apparently triggered by news reports suggesting “that Iran is ‘winning’, when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!” He termed all such news outlets “Fake News Media”, using his usual term for unfavourable reporting. He blamed it on their “massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!)”.

He claimed that Iran's “Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime ‘Leaders’ are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!” — again using a Muslim prayer phrase, and repeating claims he's made several times since the war started on February 28.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further said that ships from several countries were headed to the US "to LOAD UP with Oil”. This was in sync with an earlier Truth Social post he made, in which he asserted that the US has more oil than the next two largest producers combined.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON