US welcomes restoration of grain deal, urges Russia to renew it

Published on Nov 03, 2022 03:56 AM IST

State Department spokesman Ned Price praised UN and Turkish mediators but said it was important that the deal is "not only set back in motion, but it's renewed later this month."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. (File photo)(REUTERS)
The United States on Wednesday welcomed the restoration of a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and urged Russia to renew it later this month.

State Department spokesman Ned Price praised UN and Turkish mediators but said it was important that the deal is "not only set back in motion, but it's renewed later this month."

"That will ultimately inject even more predictability and stability in this marketplace and, most importantly, apply downward pressure to the prices" of global food, he told reporters.

russia ukraine crisis united states
