It's in your genes! US-based Indian entrepreneur unveils software to generate career plans from genetic road-map

In a groundbreaking move that combines genetics, education, and career planning, Indian entrepreneur Mohamed Mustafa Saidalvi is set to revolutionize the way children's talents are nurtured. Through his biotechnology company, GenesandYou, based in Mumbai, Saidalvi aims to utilize genetic analysis software to develop personalized career plans for young children, shaping the nation's talent pool for a better future. Mohamed Mustafa Saidalvi from GenesandYou.(PTI)

According to Saidalvi, each child possesses unique abilities and talents waiting to be discovered. By understanding these innate qualities through genetic analysis, the software developed by GenesandYou will generate comprehensive 10-15 year career growth and talent plans for children, allowing for early customization of school curricula and career paths.

"Every child has a special caliber and special talents. To understand this talent, from genes, we can get the right understanding. Based on that, we are putting a 10-15 year career growth plan and talent plan. So, this is our new startup," explained Saidalvi during an interview with PTI while he is in Silicon Valley, taking his startup to the next level.

Saidalvi believes that the current education system worldwide tends to provide a generalized approach to teaching, without considering individual capacities. While some countries conduct aptitude tests and psychometric evaluations later on, Saidalvi emphasizes the importance of understanding a child's potential from an early stage. By mapping the genes comprehensively, GenesandYou aims to create a roadmap that enables the building of a better India by developing the right talent in the right way.

Currently based in San Francisco, Saidalvi is leading an AI-based project focused on personalized education, health, and wellness. When questioned about the impact of artificial intelligence, he acknowledged that it would inevitably lead to job cuts but also emphasized the opportunities it brings. Saidalvi believes that technologies like decentralized autonomous organizations, blockchain, and AI can empower people beyond just elections, allowing them to actively participate in parliamentary and legislative processes.

As GenesandYou paves the way for a new era of personalized career planning based on genetics, the startup's ambitious vision holds the potential to transform education and shape the future workforce. By identifying and nurturing individual talents from an early age, the software aims to create a generation of individuals who can fulfill their true potential and contribute to India's growth and development.

(With inputs from PTI)