US-Iran ceasefire talks hit stalemate over Hormuz; Trump shares update after warships cross

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly stalled the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. According to a Financial Times report, negotiations underway in Pakistan have hit a deadlock, with the status of the strait becoming a central sticking point. This comes as officials from both countries engaged in two rounds of negotiations and a third one is expected on Saturday evening or Sunday, Iranian state television reported.

The Shenlong vessel was the first India-bound tanker to transit the Strait of Hormuz(HT_PRINT)

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"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," state broadcaster IRIB reported.

FOLLOW: US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: Another round of negotiations likely tonight or tomorrow, says Iranian media

US warships cross Strat of Hormuz

Amid the diplomatic gridlock, several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in an uncoordinated operation with Iran, an American official told Axios. The move marked the first such passage since the war began.

"This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters," the official said, adding that the ships moved from east to west into the Gulf before returning to the Arabian Sea.

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{{^usCountry}} The crossing has added to tensions, with Iranian state media reportedly calling it a violation of the ceasefire and warning of potential retaliation. However, a US official said Washington had received no such warning directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crossing has added to tensions, with Iranian state media reportedly calling it a violation of the ceasefire and warning of potential retaliation. However, a US official said Washington had received no such warning directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump shares update {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump shares update {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also weighed in, claiming that American forces have begun clearing threats from the waterway. "We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others," he wrote on Truth Social, adding separately that 28 Iranian mine-dropping vessels had been sunk.

Iran swiftly pushed back on those claims. State-affiliated Nournews dismissed Trump’s remarks as 'false news'.

Read More: 'Load up with best and sweetest oil': Trump's US crude offer after Iran stalemate

Why the Strait of Hormuz is key to ceasefire

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The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, remains central to the ceasefire agreement. While there have been tentative signs of movement, including a handful of oil tankers resuming passage, shipping activity remains far below normal levels.

US officials have acknowledged that commercial vessels have been reluctant to transit the strait due to fears of sea mines and potential attacks, with Trump noting that the threat of ships ‘bunk’ing into mines has been a key factor in deterring traffic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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