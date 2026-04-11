US-Iran ceasefire talks hit stalemate over Hormuz; Trump shares update after warships cross
Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly stalled the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran.
Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly stalled the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. According to a Financial Times report, negotiations underway in Pakistan have hit a deadlock, with the status of the strait becoming a central sticking point. This comes as officials from both countries engaged in two rounds of negotiations and a third one is expected on Saturday evening or Sunday, Iranian state television reported.
"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," state broadcaster IRIB reported.
FOLLOW: US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: Another round of negotiations likely tonight or tomorrow, says Iranian media
US warships cross Strat of Hormuz
Amid the diplomatic gridlock, several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in an uncoordinated operation with Iran, an American official told Axios. The move marked the first such passage since the war began.
"This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters," the official said, adding that the ships moved from east to west into the Gulf before returning to the Arabian Sea.
Read More: US forces start clearing mines from Hormuz Strait as talks on in Pakistan, Trump says ‘will soon be open’{{/usCountry}}
Read More: US forces start clearing mines from Hormuz Strait as talks on in Pakistan, Trump says ‘will soon be open’{{/usCountry}}
The crossing has added to tensions, with Iranian state media reportedly calling it a violation of the ceasefire and warning of potential retaliation. However, a US official said Washington had received no such warning directly.{{/usCountry}}
The crossing has added to tensions, with Iranian state media reportedly calling it a violation of the ceasefire and warning of potential retaliation. However, a US official said Washington had received no such warning directly.{{/usCountry}}
Trump shares update{{/usCountry}}
Trump shares update{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump also weighed in, claiming that American forces have begun clearing threats from the waterway. "We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others," he wrote on Truth Social, adding separately that 28 Iranian mine-dropping vessels had been sunk.
Iran swiftly pushed back on those claims. State-affiliated Nournews dismissed Trump’s remarks as 'false news'.
Read More: 'Load up with best and sweetest oil': Trump's US crude offer after Iran stalemate
Why the Strait of Hormuz is key to ceasefire
The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, remains central to the ceasefire agreement. While there have been tentative signs of movement, including a handful of oil tankers resuming passage, shipping activity remains far below normal levels.
US officials have acknowledged that commercial vessels have been reluctant to transit the strait due to fears of sea mines and potential attacks, with Trump noting that the threat of ships ‘bunk’ing into mines has been a key factor in deterring traffic.