US-UK launch massive airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen after Red Sea shipping attacks

The United States and the United Kingdom joined forces to launch a retaliatory attack against Iran-based rebel group Houthis in Yemen shortly after the group claimed responsibility for a string of attacks against cargo ships and vessels travelling through the Red Sea. Iran based Houthis have taken responsibility of hijacking ships on the Red Sea, REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah(REUTERS)

The airstrikes by US and UK, aimed at destroying Houthi bases in Yemen, has further escalated the conflicts in the area in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war.

A US official, who asked not to be identified before a formal announcement, confirmed the strikes. Heavy explosions were reported in the Yemeni capital of Sana’a and the port city of Al Hudaydah.

The airstrikes were intended to hit at a source of the militant group’s attacks and came after the Biden administration warned there would be consequences for the barrage of drones and anti-ship missiles that had targeted ships in the vital trade waterway.

The airstrikes led by the US took place mere hours after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken completed a multi-nation trip across the Middle East on Thursday, aimed at getting support for more aggressive action toward the Houthis, as he insisted “there will have to be consequences” if the attacks at sea persisted.

The attacks against cargo ships in the Red Sea have disrupted the import-export chain in multiple countries, with the oil prices taking a hit in the process.

The airstrikes were called by the US administration and authorised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reported Bloomberg. This comes after West Texas Intermediate rallied as much as 1.6% at the open to trade above $73 a barrel.

Houthi rebel attacks on the Red Sea

The Iran-based rebel group claimed responsibility for multiple hijackings and attacks on vessels and cargo ships travelling through the Red Sea, belonging to countries that have an “Israel link”.

Showing solidarity with its ally Hamas in Palestine, the Houthis said that they will continue to target Israeli-linked or Israel-bound vessels in protest against the ongoing war on Gaza. However, some of the vessels hijacked had no discernable link to Israel.

The attack against Houthi rebels came after Iran's Navy on Thursday captured an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. That incident brings Iran more directly into the shipping turmoil that’s gripped the Middle East.

The attacks on Red Sea have seriously impacted the supply chain and oil prices for many countries, prompting strong action by US and UK.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)